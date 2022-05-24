World Economic Forum: Maharashtra unveils its pavilion at Davos meeting

MAHARASHTRA GOT its pavilion at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. A delegation of officials from the state inaugurated the pavilion on Monday. The delegation is participating as part of Team India at the summit representing Maharashtra’s role in building a five-trillion-dollar economy for India.

The state government delegation is led by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut. The ministers are accompanied by Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Baldev Singh, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited managing director Vijay Singhal and other top officials from the state government.

The delegation has a series of meetings lined up with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and is eyeing mobilising investments in the state.

Some of the key investors that the delegation met on Sunday include global beverage company Suntory and multinational chemical firm UPL, which is investing in the Raigad district.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is planning to execute the 10th edition of Magnetic Maharashtra at Davos.