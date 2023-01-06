World Economic Forum: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis set to visit Davos

THE STATE government has set its eyes on the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos to explore and rope in big investments to boost the economic growth and development of the state. The delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will comprise 13 members. The event will be held between January 15 and 19.

The state Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “Both CM and Dy CM are leading a team to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum from January 15 to 19. The state is expecting to attract investments worth Rs 60,000 crore.”

State chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava, additional chief secretary (CMO) Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary (industries) Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and OSD to deputy CM Kaustubh Dhavse.

Samant said, “We are hopeful to strike deals with major global companies at Davos. Accordingly, all necessary preparations are underway to maximise the opportunities in the larger welfare of Maharashtra.”

Sources in the industries department said, “After Shinde took the reins of the Maharashtra government it will be his first visit to Davos. The WEF provides the right platform for any state government to project its achievements and capitalise on the gains.”

In January 2015, Fadnavis, who was then the Maharashtra CM led a delegation to Davos to participate in WEF.

The BJP-Sena (BSS) alliance that came to power in June 2022 is relentlessly trying to bring mega investments to the state, especially after a major setback following the Vedanta-Foxconn’s Rs 1.50 lakh crore semi-conductor relocating from the state to Gujarat a few months ago.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has come under attack from the opposition parties for its failure to retain the semiconductor project.