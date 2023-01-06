scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

World Economic Forum: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis set to visit Davos

The delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will comprise 13 members. The event will be held between January 15 and 19.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis.
Listen to this article
World Economic Forum: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis set to visit Davos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE STATE government has set its eyes on the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos to explore and rope in big investments to boost the economic growth and development of the state. The delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will comprise 13 members. The event will be held between January 15 and 19.

The state Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “Both CM and Dy CM are leading a team to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum from January 15 to 19. The state is expecting to attract investments worth Rs 60,000 crore.”

State chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava, additional chief secretary (CMO) Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary (industries) Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and OSD to deputy CM Kaustubh Dhavse.

Samant said, “We are hopeful to strike deals with major global companies at Davos. Accordingly, all necessary preparations are underway to maximise the opportunities in the larger welfare of Maharashtra.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

Sources in the industries department said, “After Shinde took the reins of the Maharashtra government it will be his first visit to Davos. The WEF provides the right platform for any state government to project its achievements and capitalise on the gains.”

In January 2015, Fadnavis, who was then the Maharashtra CM led a delegation to Davos to participate in WEF.

The BJP-Sena (BSS) alliance that came to power in June 2022 is relentlessly trying to bring mega investments to the state, especially after a major setback following the Vedanta-Foxconn’s Rs 1.50 lakh crore semi-conductor relocating from the state to Gujarat a few months ago.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has come under attack from the opposition parties for its failure to retain the semiconductor project.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:38 IST
Next Story

New provision in MHADA’s online housing lottery draw

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close