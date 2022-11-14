World Diabetes Day: 14 pc deaths in Mumbai last year attributed to diabetes, says BMC

Nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday on the eve of World Diabetes Day.

“Diabetes has always been a primary cause of deaths in Mumbai and the situation is same across India. Diabetes contributes to several health issues, including cardiac ailments,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

After gaining quite a success at the 15 non-communicable disease centre (NDCs), the BMC is to start door-to-door survey in slums to gauge the prevalence of diabetes. This is a new initiative announced by the civic body under their NDC programme.

“The incidence of diabetes is not only limited to non-slums areas due to lifestyle changes. So, to understand its prevalence in slums and similar settlements, we will launch our second phase of the survey in such areas in December with the help of volunteers and Asha workers,” said Dr Gomare.

So far, 32,096 persons have been examined through NDC, of which around 12 per cent had blood pressure above normal levels, while about 11 per cent had random sugar levels above 140 milligrams (mg/dl). Both blood pressure and blood sugar levels were found to be above normal at 5 per cent. “All these persons are being contacted, followed up and treated. We are compiling the data,” said Dr Gomare.

The civic body has also launched a campaign for women under ‘Mata Surakshit toh Ghar Surakshit’ from September 26 under which a total of 1,03,420 women above 30 years of age have been screened for diabetes. Of these, 7,475 women have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Dr Vimal Pahuja, metabolic physician, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, said that there has been a rise in diabetes, especially in urban women to the tune of 9 to 10 per cent in the younger age group. One in 10 women is found to be diabetic in the age group of 35-49.

“Screen at a younger age of 25 for diabetes. Avoid gaining excess weight during pregnancy and during lactation. Aim for weight loss post pregnancy. Avoid smoking and alcohol, as much as possible. Resort to healthy eating habits and exercise, especially if you have a family history of diabetes diagnosed as a polycystic ovarian syndrome,” he said.

“The surveys have been an eye opener. People need to focus on their diet, lifestyle and do excersie,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer and incharge of NCD programme of BMC. According to the STEPS survey conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Mumbai in 2021, about 18 per cent of people aged 18 to 69 years had fasting blood sugar levels of more than 126 mg/dl.