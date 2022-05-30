Workshop on awareness about RTI for transgender persons concludes

Written by Pranay Maniar

A TWO-DAY workshop on RTI organised by the Humsafar Trust on creating awareness among the transgenders ended on May 29. The workshop was attended by several leaders from the transgender community, who had come from states like Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Humsafar Trust is an organisation working for the socio-economic inclusion of the transgender community through its initiative called Transcend. It attempted to create an enlightened ecosystem among the transgender community to ensure social justice and to make them realise that it is their right to seek information through the workshop.

Raja Muzaffar Bhatt, a prominent RTI activist from Srinagar, when asked about the necessity of awareness for the transgender community about RTI, said, “I met several leaders of the community and suggested them to educate themselves with the RTI Act as they will feel empowered as access to information is power. If they do not seek information from the government, they will always feel neglected…”

Shwetambera, project director of Transcend at the Humsafar Trust, said, “We held similar workshops in the past for the community to teach them about the Constitution, fundamental rights and the Transgender Act so the community understands the change in legislative and legal policy and helping them to assert their rights…”