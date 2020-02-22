Working to set up a strong party base in Maharshtra, says AAP MP

“Our job will be to explain to the people the Kejriwal model of development — to provide free electricity, water, quality education and medication — which helped us win in Delhi,” said Singh. “Our job will be to explain to the people the Kejriwal model of development — to provide free electricity, water, quality education and medication — which helped us win in Delhi,” said Singh.

Buoyed by its landslide win in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now planning to strengthen its base in other parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday said the party will “improve organisational strengthen in cites, states, before deciding to fight elections outside Delhi”.

Singh, who was addressing the media at Mumbai Press Club, stressed that the AAP will fight elections on ‘Kejriwal model of development’, and not on ‘BJP’s model of hatred’. “Our job will be to explain to the people the Kejriwal model of development — to provide free electricity, water, quality education and medication — which helped us win in Delhi,” Singh said.

The AAP had failed to make a mark in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections and its candidates had lost in all the 24 seats then. “In 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, there were many seats where we got over two lakh votes, so there is a connect with people of Maharashtra. We are working again to set up a strong party base in the state as well,” Singh said. He conceded that the AAP was not yet a national party and did not have the organisational strength to fight the national elections.

