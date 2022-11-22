Working on cheating case in Mumbai, police nab two suspects in Jharkhand

The Mumbai Police has arrested two persons from Jharkhand for allegedly duping Mumbai people on the pretext of paying electricity bills. The police suspect that the arrested duo are a part of a larger group. As a part of the scam, people got the message that “their electricity will be disconnected” following which, while ‘facilitating’ their bill payment, the frauds asked people to click on the link sent by them and siphoned off money from their accounts.

A case was registered on November 17 where a person alleged that Rs 55,000 was transferred from his bank account. “We had a team in Jharkhand and looking at the modus operandi, we believed that some cheats from that state only must have committed these crimes,” said an investigator. The team came to know that the fraud was committed from Ranchi in Jharkhand. On Sunday, with the help of local police, the team managed to trace the accused — Sachin Mandal (24) and Sanjit Mandal (25).

“During the search, six mobile handsets and ten SIM cards were seized,” said an investigator. “There is a possibility that people from across the country were duped. We are trying to identify all the victims,” said an official.