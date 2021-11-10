Workers’ strike: MSRTC files contempt plea against trade union, 341 others for ‘wilful breach’ of court orders

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Association (MSRTC) Wednesday filed a contempt petition at the Bombay High Court against the workers who have repeatedly committed “wilful breach” of court orders which had on November 3 directed the employees to refrain till further orders from proceeding with the rallies/strikes or stoppage of work to avoid hardship to commuters during Diwali. The MSRTC claimed that nearly 340 persons violated the court orders.

A vacation bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade sought a reply from the union to the contempt plea in a writ petition of the corporation against employees’ trade union, along with others seeking direction to all staffers to refrain from participating in strikes or stoppage of work.

The Maharashtra government told the High Court November 8 that as per the court’s direction, it has issued a notification constituting a three-member high-level committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of finance department and Additional Chief Secretary of transport department, along with MD of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as the coordinator of the panel, to amicably resolve the issue pertaining to MSRTC workers’ demand to be treated as employees of the state government.

The court, Monday, while pulling up the lawyers of employees’ unions, who said they were not satisfied with the government notification, said, “We do not understand why the employees of MSRTC have now backed out from what they themselves wanted the government to consider. Despite them having repeatedly breached the orders passed by this court, the court when informed that some of the employees of MSRTC have committed suicide, as stated earlier, kept the issue of breach of our orders aside and requested the state government to consider the demands of the employees of the MSRTC,” the HC noted in its order.

“We fail to understand how by not wanting to abide by the order passed by this court in the morning session and insisting on continuing to breach the orders of the court, the employees stand to gain and how such an adamant stand taken by the employees of MSRTC will prevent their colleagues from taking the drastic step of committing suicide in future,” it had added.

The bench had then allowed MSRTC to take out appropriate steps against those who have repeatedly committed wilful breach of HC orders, to file contempt proceedings against them and had posted the matter for further hearing to November 10.

The MSRTC filed the contempt plea Wednesday, and named 342 respondents, including Maharashtra Rajya Kanishth Vetanshreni ST Karmachari Sanghatana, an employee union and its president Ajaykumar B Gujar along with 340 employees, stating that they had breached the HC orders of November 3 and 8 along with the industrial court order of October 29 restraining employees from proceeding with “illegal strikes” until further orders.

“The petitioner corporation ferries 7 million passengers daily on 13,700 routes through around 16, 500 buses and serves routes to towns and cities within Maharashtra and adjoining states. By considering a large network of the corporation on which services rendered by it are indispensable. On each date, the number of employees from different depots kept on increasing and on November 8, the employees of about 220 depots resorted to strike and have committee breach of court orders and as on today 250 depots of the petitioner corporation are non-functional,” the contempt plea said.

It added, “The respondents acted very high-handedly, contemptuously and refused to obey the orders and direction of HC and said act is an intentional act on the part of respondents and contemnors be dealt with in accordance with Contempt of Courts Act. The MSRTC also sought direction to respondents to purge the contempt by reporting to work at concerned depots and refrain from obstructing other employees from working and to withdraw the strike.”

After the lawyers of the employees’ union opposed the contempt plea, the HC sought their reply by Friday and posted the matter for further hearing to Monday, November 15.