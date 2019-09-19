Worker’s death at Mumbai chemical company: Operator booked

Police booked an operator of a chemical manufacturing company in Boisar for allegedly causing the death of a 35-year-old worker due to negligence. Police said the worker died of inhalation of noxious fumes on August 18.

Police identified the deceased as Prashant Rajmane. “Rajmane’s elder brother Vijay lodged the complaint against the company’s operator. He is a farmer,” a senior officer said.

Police said on August 18, Rajmane was working at the firm when he collapsed inside his cubicle. “Upon investigation, we found that instead of putting ammonia salt in the reactor, the operator had put sodium nitrate salt,” said an officer.