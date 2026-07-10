Worker falls from 22nd floor of Wadala high-rise, dies

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and the RAK Marg police are investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the contractor or others responsible for the worksite.

A 34-year-old worker died after allegedly falling from the 22nd floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Wadala, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 6 at a 22-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building, where work on the terrace is still underway, although possession has already been handed over to several flat owners.

Police said the victim, Dharmendra Prajapati, had been working with the contractor for the past three months and had been staying on the 22nd floor of the building for about a month. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have woken up during the night, lost his balance, and fallen to the ground.