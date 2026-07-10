Worker falls from 22nd floor of Wadala high-rise, dies

A 34-year-old worker died after allegedly falling from the 22nd floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Wadala, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred on July 6 at a 22-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building, where work on the terrace is still underway, although possession has already been handed over to several flat owners.
Police said the victim, Dharmendra Prajapati, had been working with the contractor for the past three months and had been staying on the 22nd floor of the building for about a month. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have woken up during the night, lost his balance, and fallen to the ground.
Prajapati was a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai around three months ago in search of work. He was employed as a carpenter by a contractor at the building site.
The incident came to light on the morning of July 6 when residents noticed his body lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor and alerted the police.
During the inquiry, the police traced the contractor in Vasai and contacted Prajapati’s relatives in Deoria after two days. “Due to heavy rainfall and a power outage in Vasai, the contractor’s mobile phone was switched off, which delayed our efforts to contact him to get the details of the deceased and his relatives,” a police officer said.
The police are recording the statement of Prajapati’s brother, who arrived from Uttar Pradesh after learning about the incident. Based on his statement, the police will decide on the registration of an FIR.
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An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and the RAK Marg police are investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the contractor or others responsible for the worksite.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
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Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
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Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More