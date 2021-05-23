Mumbai: Work on underground water tanks near Hindmata to be finished before monsoon

Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took stock of the ongoing construction at Pramod Mahajan Udyan, St Xavier's ground and Hindmata flyover. (Twittwe/@AUThackeray)

The BMC’s ambitious project of constructing underground water holding tanks near Hindmata to deal with flooding in the area is expected to be completed before monsoon.

Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took stock of the ongoing construction at Pramod Mahajan Udyan, St Xavier’s ground and Hindmata flyover.

“Work has progressed as per the deadline and it is going to be ready before monsoon. These tanks will reduce flooding in Hindmata,” said Shiv Sena corporator Urmila Panchal, who accompanied Aaditya on Saturday.

BMC officials said the tanks have a capacity to store rainwater for three hours during heavy rain.

“The underground tanks would be covered on top with the urban landscape as earlier and would be invisible at surface. The @mybmc has begun scouting for more such potential sites where pumps are challenge by geography and heavy rain,” Aaditya tweeted.