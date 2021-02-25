Work on plots up to 3200 sq ft doesn’t need urban planner nod: Maharashtra Govt

The urban development ministry has initiated the reform to simplify the process and expedite construction activities in rural areas.(File)

The state government has said development work on plots measuring up to 3,200 square feet can be carried on without seeking approval from the urban planning department. The move, aims to to boost construction activities in rural Maharashtra, was announced on Thursday by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif.

For work on plots measuring 1,600-square feet, all relevant documents such as land title, layout plan, land map, building plan along with permissions under the unified development control rules and engineer’s consent certificates will have to be submitted to gram panchayats along with development cess.

However, certificate of consent will not be mandatory from gram panchayats for plots measuring up to 1,600 square feet.

In case of work on plots measuring 1,600 to 3,200 square feet, development cess charge will be determined within 10 days after all relevant documents, authorised by a licensed engineer, are submitted to gram panchayats. The developer, after paying the charges, will not require commencement certificate as mandated earlier.

As per the unified development control rules, the urban development ministry has initiated the reform to simplify the process and expedite construction activities in rural areas. The change in rules has been conveyed to the rural development ministry and zilla parishads.

Mushrif said, “All construction projects that have been delayed due to lack of consent from urban planner will move ahead in rural areas. Gram panchayats often had to run from pillar to post to seek consent from urban planner which caused a lot of inconvenience.”

However, all construction work on plots measuring above 3,200 square feet will have to get the urban planner’s nod.

In rural areas, the construction for residential, commercial or other purposes are regularly carried out on small plots of land. Majority of these projects are confined to smaller areas.

Mushrif cited shortage of staff in the urban planning department as a reason for delay in completion of projects.