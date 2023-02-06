Work on Mumbai-Goa NH to be done by Feb 2024: Govt

The work along the stretch of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66) under it will be completed before February 2024, the Maharashtra government said in its compliance report regarding the widening and upgradation work of the highway submitted before the Bombay High Court earlier this week.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), meanwhile, has submitted that the maintenance work along the first 42-km stretch will be completed by February 28, and the 42 to 84-km stretch by March 31. In a PIL, petitioner Owais Anwar Pechkar — a resident of Chiplun in Konkan — alleged that accidents happen on the highway, to which, the bench responded that the government could not be held vicariously liable for every road accident, and asked the authorities to ensure proper safety measures including signages, indicating that the construction work was in place. While hearing the PIL on January 31, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne asked the state government to expedite the work on a priority basis.

On January 31, the state government provided details to the HC on the status of work in progress undertaken by it. The HC has kept the next hearing on March 8.