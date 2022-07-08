Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to begin soon: Devendra Fadnavis

After the decision of having a car shed for the Metro 3 project at Aarey, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor will also start soon.

Speaking at the Second Sankalp Se Siddhi — a New India, New Resolve Conference in Mumbai Friday, Fadnavis said, “The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For certain reasons, Maharashtra remained behind, while Gujarat worked swiftly for the Bullet train. I have spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and we will buck up. We have decided to cope because it is not just a bullet train but the beginning of a new phase of transportation.”

“The MVA government in the state had stopped the land acquisition process for the Bullet train project and had stalled the construction of the terminal at the Bandra Kurla Complex,” said Fadnavis.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi Mahamarg — and a number of new road projects will propel further economic growth in Maharashtra. Gadkari added great infrastructure projects to connect Mumbai with Delhi, Pune and Bangalore are in the pipeline.

He further said 70 per cent work on the ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been completed and it will reduce the travel time between the national capital and the commercial capital to 12 hours. He said, “It is my dream to establish seamless connectivity from Nariman Point in Mumbai to Delhi through a network of coastal road and sea-link up to Vasai-Virar and beyond with a project outlay of Rs 50,000 crore.” The Union Minister requested the Maharashtra government to waive the state GST on steel and cement required for the project.

Gadkari also spoke of plans to build direct road connection from Mumbai to Bangalore through Westerly Bypass of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Pune Ring Road. He added the road alignment plan has already been prepared and the work is expected to begin soon. The minister informed that a new Pune-Aurangabad road alignment has been planned, which will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just two hours.

Gadkari asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was also present at the conference, to pro-actively undertake land acquisition work. He also suggested that on the lines of Navi Mumbai, the Maharashtra government should plan to build new townships along the new roads near Pune and Aurangabad. The Union minister also informed that the new road alignment connecting Surat, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur would divert 50 per cent of the south-bound traffic coming from North India, which would result in substantial reduction of air pollution in Thane, Mumbai and Pune.

Emphasising on the importance of infrastructure in economic development, Nitin Gadkari said India’s dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy, cannot be realised without significant contribution from Maharashtra. “Maharashtra is the growth engine of the Indian economy and to realise the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy, the state will have to contribute majorly in all the fields – agriculture, industry and services,” he said.

Shinde said the state government is focused on creating 15 industrial corridors in the state and promised to work with the Centre to create a pro-industry ecosystem.