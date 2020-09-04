Work on Metro lines 2A, 7 delayed, likely to start operation by Jan 2022

Work on the car shed has, however, slowed due to the pandemic and it is expected to be completed by May 2021, officials said. (File)

The failure to acquire land for a car shed at Dahisar, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, has delayed the MMRDA’s work on Metro lines 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), which were scheduled to start operation by end-December.

“Metro lines 2A and 7, which were supposed to start commercial operations in December 2020. But now we will not be able to start the two lines before January 2022. The civil work is 80 per cent complete, and we are hopeful of completing all civil and track-laying works by May 2021. However, because of the non-availability of the car shed land, we won’t be able to start the commercial operations,” a senior officer from Metro Project Implementation Unit said.

Sources from MMRDA said the car shed for these two lines were planned in Dahisar and Charkop. In Charkop, a 16-hectare plot was reserved for the Metro line 2A car shed, while the car depot for Metro line 7 was planned in Dahisar. But due to litigation issue on the Dahisar land since 2016, the MMRDA has not been able to acquire the plot. It is now planning to shift the Dahisar car shed to Charkop. “The Metro line 7 car shed will also come up in Charkop. We are planning to construct a ring Metro line to connect Metro lines 2A and 7 in a way so that rakes from both can go to the Charkop car shed,” a senior MMRDA officer said. Work on the car shed has, however, slowed due to the pandemic and it is expected to be completed by May 2021, officials said.

