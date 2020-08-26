Work on East-West link roads to be delayed as BMC cuts 100% funds for project

According to the CMP study, the city's population will reach 13.9 million in 2034, of which about 8 million will belong to the employed class and use the transport system daily.

THE CONSTRUCTION of new link roads for improved East-West connectivity in Mumbai will be delayed, as the BMC has decided to slash funding for these works with resources drying up due to a lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The civic body earmarked Rs 48 crore for the works in the present financial year but has now slashed 100 per cent funds allocated for the construction of new roads or missing links, as mentioned in Development Plan (DP) 2034, to reduce traffic congestion and cut travel time.

Last week, the BMC cleared a proposal of cuts in capital works expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore, following a drop in revenue amid the outbreak. So far, the civic body has incurred losses of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The BMC’s comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) suggested the construction of eight missing links across the city to improve traffic movement and cut in travel time. Of these eight, some are Mahim-Sion Link Road to Krishna Menon Marg in Mahim, G R Vasarkar Road to Western Express Highway in Bandra (West), Pipeline Road to Khar railway station, Lotus Colony to Ahilyabai Holkar Road in Govandi, Mulund Colony Road to Motinagar Link Road in Mulund.

According to the CMP study, the city’s population will reach 13.9 million in 2034, of which about 8 million will belong to the employed class and use the transport system daily.

Officials said BMC-appointed consultants had already conducted a total station survey to check where these links were going to come up. “The construction of these missing links will help in coping with increasing population and issues related to vehicular traffic. In some of the proposed missing links, encroachment needs to be cleared. But work on encroachment-free stretches was supposed to start soon. The plan of one missing link in Mulund had been approved and suggestions and objections invited,” said an official from the traffic department executing the project.

Officials further said the work, however, was hit due to Covid-19 and would be affected in the absence of funds. They added that the cost cutting had also impacted some road projects, under which junction improvement and concretisation was to take place, as the civic body cut Rs 125 crore from its allocation.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infraprojects) Sanjay Darade was unavailable for a comment.

