Work on Dahisar, Oshiwara rivers to begin, BMC to award contracts

The BMC project for the rejuvenation of Dahisar and Oshiwara rivers is set to take off after finalisation of contractors. The Rs 1,000-crore project is expected to be completed in the next three years.

Proposals of awarding contracts for rejuvenation of Dahisar and Oshiwara-Walbhut rivers will be tabled before the BMC Standing Committee for approval. The work includes construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at the bank of both rivers, laying of sewer and storm water drain lines, construction of interceptors to prevent sewage discharge if sewer lines are not possible and construction of access roads along the banks of rivers.

Due to discharge of raw sewage from slums and industries situated along the banks, these rivers are highly polluted. Last year, the National Green Tribunal had ordered BMC to take up steps to rejuvenate these rivers.

According to the proposals, the revamp of Dahisar river will cost Rs 281.15 crore, excluding taxes. For Oshiwara, it will be Rs 719.81 crore.

While for Dahisar, a joint venture of S K-S P Associates has been finalised by BMC, a joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji-Konark will take up the Oshiwara river work.

“Under the project, seven STPs will be constructed at various locations that can treat 27 million liter sewage daily. Treated water will be discharged into rivers. Contractors will also be responsible for maintenance of these STPs for 15 years,” said an official from the BMC storm water drain department.

The project has been delayed and seen cost escalation due to Covid-19. Proposals show first-time tenders for the projects were invited in 2019.

However, after the pandemic outbreak and the suspension of all development work for months, BMC had to significantly revise its upward estimated cost of Rs 503.42 crore and Rs 180.98 crore for Oshiwara and Dahisar, respectively.

The work at Dahisar is expected to be completed in two years after excluding the monsoon months. Work on Oshiwara will take three years.

The 13-km long Dahisar river originates in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali and meets the Arabian Sea at Manori creek. The 7.31-km long Walbhut river originates at Aarey Colony Hill and joins Oshiwara river after the Western Express Highway and empties at Malad creek.

“At least 12 city nullahs discharge into Oshiwara. In Dahisar, the main source of pollution are buffalo sheds in Shrikrishna Nagar and Ambewadi as the entire waste is dumped into the river along with discharge of raw sewage from slums and housing societies,” said a BMC official.

The BMC also plans to take up rejuvenation of Poisar river, said officials.