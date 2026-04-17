No work at Mogharpada metro depot despite legal clearances; farmers move Supreme Court

The Mogharpada facility is designed as a central depot for four upcoming “green line” corridors, Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10 and 11 linking Wadala, Kasarvadavali, Gaimukh, Mira Road and south Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Nearly a year after legal hurdles were cleared, work on the proposed Mogharpada metro depot in Thane has yet to begin, with fresh litigation looming as farmers prepare to approach the Supreme Court.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had taken possession of 174.01 hectares at Mogharpada over two years ago for what is planned to be the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s largest metro depot. However, physical access to the land remains stalled due to resistance from 198 farmers who claim generational cultivation rights.

The Mogharpada facility is designed as a central depot for four upcoming “green line” corridors, Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10 and 11 linking Wadala, Kasarvadavali, Gaimukh, Mira Road and south Mumbai. It is also envisioned as the region’s first monetised depot, combining operational infrastructure with commercial, retail and potentially residential development to boost non-fare revenue.