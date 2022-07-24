scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Will work with Centre, judiciary to resolve Dhangar community’s demand for ST status: Shinde

The BJP-led government in 2014 had promised the same to the Dhangar community but the issue could not be resolved. The ST leadership as well tribal activists have been staunchly opposing the move.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 11:38:05 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated by Akhil Dhangar Samaj at Bandra, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government will work with the central government as well as the judiciary to solve the Dhangar (shepherd) community’s demand seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Shinde said the community will get all other benefits of ST community, until the final decision of the issue is announced.

“The matter is pending in court, so I won’t make any definitive comment. But I assure you all that I will work as much as possible to solve this issue,” said Shinde. He was addressing a programme where he was felicitated by the Akhil Dhangar Samaj in Bandra’s Rangsharda hall on Sunday.

The Dhangar community has been demanding ST status for years now. The BJP-led government in 2014 had promised the same to the Dhangar community but the issue could not be resolved. The ST leadership as well tribal activists have been staunchly opposing the move.

More from Mumbai

Shinde said his government ensured political reservation for OBCs in the state and it will work towards ensuring justice to the common man. “But I know that you are not satisfied with the OBC reservation. Your demand is ST status. I assure you that I will work as much as I can to give you justice,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement