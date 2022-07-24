Will work with Centre, judiciary to resolve Dhangar community’s demand for ST status: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government will work with the central government as well as the judiciary to solve the Dhangar (shepherd) community’s demand seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Shinde said the community will get all other benefits of ST community, until the final decision of the issue is announced.

“The matter is pending in court, so I won’t make any definitive comment. But I assure you all that I will work as much as possible to solve this issue,” said Shinde. He was addressing a programme where he was felicitated by the Akhil Dhangar Samaj in Bandra’s Rangsharda hall on Sunday.

The Dhangar community has been demanding ST status for years now. The BJP-led government in 2014 had promised the same to the Dhangar community but the issue could not be resolved. The ST leadership as well tribal activists have been staunchly opposing the move.

Shinde said his government ensured political reservation for OBCs in the state and it will work towards ensuring justice to the common man. “But I know that you are not satisfied with the OBC reservation. Your demand is ST status. I assure you that I will work as much as I can to give you justice,” he said.