Mumbai: Man with Dawood links held for extorting Rs 24.85 lakh from businessman using honey trap, sent to judicial custody

Riyaz Bhati, who is said to have links with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested Sunday by the Mumbai police and remanded to judicial custody Tuesday in an alleged case of extorting Rs 24.85 lakh from a businessman. Bhati was traced and arrested in September this year by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) this year.

Officials of the Versova police station on November 21 last year had registered an FIR against Bhati, 54, based on a complaint lodged by a businessman. The complainant had alleged that Bhatti extorted Rs 24.85 lakh by using a honey trap.

The complainant, a gold dealer who invests in the share market, said he came in touch with Bhatti as they live in the same neighbourhood of Andheri (West). Bhatti told him he has good clout in the police department and knows several politicians. Bhatti also showed his photos with politicians on Google to win the complainant’s trust.

The complainant told police that he became friends with Bhatti and through Bhatti came in touch with a sex worker. The woman had shot a video of the complainant getting intimate and Bhatti used it to extort money. Fearing defamation, the complainant paid Rs 24.85 lakh to Bhatti and got the video deleted. However, he later found out that the woman was not a sex worker after she contacted him and told him she was Bhatti’s wife and was acting under pressure on his instructions.

A police official from Versova police station said, “We arrested him on Sunday and recorded his statement. He has returned some Rs 10 lakh he had taken from the complainant. We produced him before a magistrate court on Tuesday and he was sent to judicial custody.”

Who is Riyaz Bhati?

Riyaz Bhati has always been in the news. His criminal record includes cases of forgery, extortion, land grab, and firing. In 2019, he was arrested for forging the signature of a college trustee. His name has also appeared as an accused of collecting money from licensed bars on behalf of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

In 2020, he was detained at the airport for flouting bail conditions and attempting to flee the country. Bhati was using two passports. He used a fake passport to travel abroad between 2007 and 2013. He had fraudulently obtained a fake passport in 2007 from the Jaipur passport office.

Advertisement

He had applied for passport renewal in 2006 and owing to the number of cases registered against him, the Mumbai police refused to issue a no-objection certificate due to which he colluded with an agent in Jaipur and obtained a passport with the help of forged documents,” said an officer.

His name in the fake passport was Bhati Phoolji and his date of birth changed from 1962 to 1968. Subsequently, he managed to get an original passport in his name in 2013, which he has been using since then. Bhati’s wife had filed a complaint with the Mumbai police in September last year alleging that he had forced her to have sex with his business associates.