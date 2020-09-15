Won’t tolerate offensive language against Thackeray family: Anil Parab

Taking objection to the “intemperate” language being used against Sena leaders, Parab said everyone needed to observe restraint. (File)

Facing criticism over the attack on a retired Navy personnel by its cadre, Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday said the party would not tolerate offensive language against the Thackeray family.

“Though we are sitting in power, it does not mean that anybody can say anything to us. Our activists will not tolerate this,” said Parab.

Taking objection to the “intemperate” language being used against Sena leaders, Parab said everyone needed to observe restraint.

“If someone uses offensive language against Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence), then it leads to some reaction among the activists. We are not justifying the attack. But we feel that everyone should observe some restraint,” Parab said.

He added that if there was any criticism of the government, they would not not object to it and correct the mistakes, if any.

Earlier in the day, Parab, while speaking on a Marathi news channel, expressed surprise over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meeting actor Kangana Ranaut over the demolition of her “illegal” office. “The governor should also meet the poor people whose illegal huts have been demolished by the Mumbai civic body,” said Parab.

Meanwhile, Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said there was a “planned conspiracy to defame Maharashtra” and an “attempt was being made to destabilise the government”. “Some people want to keep the issue alive till the Bihar polls,” said Raut.

