Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Won’t stop until Tricolor hoisted in Srinagar: Rahul

Rahul entered the state at Degloor in Nanded district at around 8 pm on Monday, where he was welcomed by the top brass of the state Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra at Degloor in Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Alok Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi’s 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg Monday with the Congress leader stating no force could stop the yatra and that it will culminate only after the hoisting of the Tricolour in Srinagar.

“We started from Kanyakumari with a Tricolor in our hand and nothing can stop this yatra until we hoist the flag in Srinagar,” said Rahul, addressing the crowd gathered to welcome him to Maharashtra.

He was welcomed by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kalamandir at Degloor before proceeding on a ‘mashaal morcha’ through the town.

Praising Shivaji, Rahul said it was his good fortune that he was starting the Maharashtra leg of the yatra after taking blessings from the warrior king. Rahul said he is walking to listen to people and to understand the problems faced by them. The yatra resumed after Rahul’s speech.

Delhi Confidential: COP27 Prayer

