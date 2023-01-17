Won’t proceed with ward delimitation till further orders, state govt assures Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday assured the Bombay High Court that it won’t proceed with the delimitation process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections till further orders.

A division bench of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Mahendra W Chandwani posted to Tuesday the hearing in the plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar, challenging the Eknath Shinde government’s decision to reverse the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of BMC wards.

Initiated in 2021 during the MVA government’s rule, the delimitation exercise increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236. However, an ordinance issued by the Shinde government on August 8 reinstated these wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was made into an Act.

On November 30, the state government assured the HC that it won’t proceed with the delimitation till the court hears a plea filed by former corporators on December 20.

Pednekar, a former corporator belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), had approached the HC after the Supreme Court granted him the liberty to withdraw his plea and move the HC.

Pednekar had urged the HC to declare the government’s decision as being against the Constitution, and null and void. Pending the hearing of his plea, he also sought a stay on the decision. He also urged that the State Election Commission (SEC) conduct the BMC elections based on delimitation conducted earlier, as per the Supreme Court’s orders on May 4 and July 20.

Pednekar said that even the HC in February dismissed pleas against the delimitation initiated by the MVA government considering 236 wards, after which the SEC published a final notification in the official gazette. The government told the HC that the plea has been filed with “ulterior motives”.

Advertisement

On Monday, senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for petitioner submitted that the impugned law “proceeded on legally unsound basis” and on wrong interpretation of the Supreme Court order of May 4, 2022, which had directed to conduct elections based on delimitation process for 236 wards. Chinoy will continue his arguments on Tuesday, followed by the state government’s submissions by Advocate General Birendra Saraf and the SEC.