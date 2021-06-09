Won’t press state for documents on Anil Deshmukh FIR till June 11: CBI to Bombay HC

The Bombay high court said that it will hear state's plea on June 10, when it will also hear Deshmukh's petition seeking quashing of the FIR. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned till June 10 the hearing on a Maharashtra government plea seeking directions that two “unnumbered paragraphs” in a corruption FIR registered by the CBI on April 21 against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and other unknown persons be set aside.

This came after the CBI told the court that till June 11, it would not press the state government for certain documents related to the offences mentioned in the FIR.

Following a request from lawyer Jaishri Patil, who had filed a complaint before HC based on former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter accusing Deshmukh of corruption, the court said that it will hear state’s plea on June 10, when it will also hear Deshmukh’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, said that the central agency was “extending” the statement it made on May 26 that it would not press for certain documents from the state till June 9.

While one paragraph was on allegations of Deshmukh being aware of reinstatement of assistant inspector Sachin Waze – an accused in the Ambani terror scare case and murder of Mansukh Hiran – the other stated Deshmukh and others exercised “undue influence” over the transfer of police officers.