Won’t let anyone create hurdles in development projects, Uddhav Thackeray assures Union Minister Gadkari

Days after Nitin Gadkari wrote to him alleging obstructions by local Sena leaders in national highway projects, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured the Union Minister Friday that he will not allow anyone to create hurdles in development projects.

“Nitin ji, you talk sweetly but write sternly. Our relationship is a little different and we both are dutiful. We follow the Shiv Sena supremo’s (Balasaheb Thackeray) teachings that we will never betray the people and there will not be any hindrance in the people’s works. Though I have mentioned your letter in passing reference, I assure you that I will not allow anyone to create any obstacle in development projects,” Thackeray said.

The chief minister was inaugurating the Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Freedom Park-Kasturchand Park segment of the Nagpur Metro along with Union ministers Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri. While Gadkari was present at the event, Thackeray attended it virtually.

Thackeray said that he will not allow any “speed breaker” to come in the way of development. “Wherever required, we will stand together at every step and will work for the people of Maharashtra. While doing so, we will not allow anyone to create any hindrance in development projects,” he added.

Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, had recently written to Thackeray alleging that local Shiv Sena leaders in some areas were creating hurdles in highway projects. He had complained that they were “threatening and making irrational demands” from contractors and officials working on national highway projects in the state.