Won’t beg for posts in party: Pankaja Munde

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on Sunday said that it is not in her culture to beg for a post or power.

Speaking at a public function at Buldhana, Pankaja said, “It is not our culture to spread our hands and beg for power, position and posts before anybody. My father late Gopinath Munde taught us not to beg for a post or power.”

She added, “It does not matter whether I am given a post or not. What matters is nobody can stop me from social work and serving the poor. I had given this promise to my father.”

Pankaja’s statement came on a day the BJP central leadership declared the list of new general secretaries.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “I don’t see any reason why Pankaja should be unhappy. She is the national secretary. She has been assigned the responsibility of an important state like Madhya Pradesh. She has a lot of scope in the next year.”

Vinod Tawde, who was elevated to the post of general secretary in the party on Sunday, said, “Pankaja has a mass following in Maharashtra. Currently, she has been assigned the responsibility of a big state like Madhya Pradesh.”