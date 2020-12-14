Won’t arrest Republic TV CFO till Tuesday: Mumbai Police to court

The police agreed not to arrest Sundaram till Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police on Monday assured the sessions court that it won’t arrest Republic TV Chief Financial Officer (CFO) S Sundaram till Tuesday in the TRP scam case. Sundaram’s anticipatory bail application will be heard on Tuesday. The court also expressed disappointment at the conduct of Mumbai Police.

Taking into account the urgency shown by Mumbai Police on Sunday, while arresting Republic TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani, the court directed the government lawyer to either make a statement of ‘no coercive action’ against Sundaram, or the court will pass an order to that effect. The police agreed not to arrest Sundaram till Tuesday.

Sessions court Judge D E Kothalikar made the observations while hearing Sundaram’s anticipatory bail plea apprehending his arrest by Mumbai Police. The court took exception over the haste in which the Mumbai Police arrested Khanchandani and expressed displeasure over the manner in which the police chose to arrest him a day before his plea for anticipatory bail was scheduled for hearing. “What was the urgency to arrest him like this a day before, when the application was sub-judice?” the judge asked Special Public Prosecutor Sishir Hirey.

Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, representing Sundaram, urged the court to protect his client till the court takes up his plea for hearing on Tuesday. He pointed out that Khanchandani was arrested in haste and expressed apprehension that the same action will be taken against Sundaram if no protection is granted by the court.

Moreover, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday directed the DCP of Mumbai Police crime branch to appear before it on December 16, after a complaint was filed claiming ‘illegal and indiscriminate’ arrest of Khanchandani.

