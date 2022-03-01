scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Won’t allow state Budget session until minister Nawab Malik resigns: Maharashtra BJP

The party has sought Malik’s resignation over his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the 1993 serial bomb blast convicts.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 1:35:17 pm
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale/File)

The Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday warned that it will not allow the state Budget session to be held until senior minister Nawab Malik resigns from the cabinet.

The party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil warned, “The BJP has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to seek Malik’s resignation for his alleged links and land deals with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the 1993 serial bomb blast convicts… We will not allow the Budget session to take place if the government does not suspend Malik.”

Expressing shock at the MVA government’s conduct, Patil said, “Instead of admonishing Malik and suspending him from the cabinet, the MVA is rallying behind him to express solidarity. This shows that even the MVA is indirectly supporting Dawood Ibrahim and his conduct, which includes the anti-national serial bomb blasts.”

More from Mumbai

The Budget session of the state Assembly is all set to commence on March 3 in Mumbai. It will conclude on March 25. The state Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state’s Deputy Chief Minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement