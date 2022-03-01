Won’t allow state Budget session until minister Nawab Malik resigns: Maharashtra BJP

The Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday warned that it will not allow the state Budget session to be held until senior minister Nawab Malik resigns from the cabinet.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

The party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The BJP has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to seek Malik’s resignation for his alleged links and land deals with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the 1993 serial bomb blast convicts… We will not allow the Budget session to take place if the government does not suspend Malik.”

Expressing shock at the MVA government’s conduct, Patil said, “Instead of admonishing Malik and suspending him from the cabinet, the MVA is rallying behind him to express solidarity. This shows that even the MVA is indirectly supporting Dawood Ibrahim and his conduct, which includes the anti-national serial bomb blasts.”

The Budget session of the state Assembly is all set to commence on March 3 in Mumbai. It will conclude on March 25. The state Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. The Opposition has, however, decided not to relent on its demand for Malik’s resignation.

Nawab Malik holds the portfolio of skill development and minorities welfare, and is also the chief spokesperson of the NCP.

Last week, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He is facing charges of money laundering and links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The NCP leader allegedly engaged in a land deal at LBS Marg, Kurla with Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

The central investigating agency has also summoned Malik’s son Faraz over his alleged involvement in signing the property documents and handling payments.

It is alleged that Malik had made payments to one Shahwali Khan who is said to have been part of the team given arms training by the 1993 blasts mastermind Tiger Memon. Khan had allegedly carried out a recce of the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for placing the bombs. He was sentenced to life term by a TADA court in 2007 for his role in the blasts.

Another person who was allegedly paid by Malik in the land deal was Salim Patel, the driver and bodyguard of Haseena Parkar.