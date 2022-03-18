Won’t allow BJP to return to power in state in 2024: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Friday that “BJP colours are fake and adulterated” and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) concurs with NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement that he would not allow the BJP to come to power in Maharashtra in 2024.

“No one is afraid of BJP. It is wrong for BJP to try to demoralise MLAs, MPs and leaders of MVA by making false allegations and mudslinging. Sharad Pawar’s assurance that ‘don’t be afraid, I will not allow BJP to come to power in Maharashtra again’ is not only the stand of NCP but also of MVA,” Raut said to mediapersons.

Raut was responding to questions on Opposition leader Devendra Fandavis’ statement that the BJP will form the government in 2024 on its own. “Fadanvis’s morale has increased after the BJP’s victory in Goa. But he will soon understand what Goa is. Neither Portugese nor British understood Goa. Many political parties also didn’t understand Goa and its politics,” said Raut.

“Our friends in BJP are giving new dates every day. These are all fake and adulterated colours that are banned by Centre…While Holi comes once a year, their drama starts every day,” Raut added.

He added that Sena is a big party challenging the BJP. “BJP attacks from behind…We are digesting their attacks. It has been two-and-a-half years of the Thackeray government and it will last for another two-and-a-half years. Then we will be back in power for the next five years,” he said.