After women’s panel notice, Maharashtra BJP chief says sorry for ‘go home, cook’ remark against Supriya Sule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil Sunday tendered an apology to the State Commission for Women for his controversial remark on NCP lawmaker Supriya Sule. Patil’s apology came after the State Commission for Women led by Rupali Chakankar served a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and sought an apology from him.

Patil made the comment during a protest march on Wednesday, asking her to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“I express apology for my remark against Supriyatai Sule. It was never meant to insult or hurt her or any woman,” said Patil. In a statement, Patil said, “In 45 years of my political career I have always worked with various social organisations for the empowerment of women. Helpers of handicapped, Aiye, Sawali, Vatsalya—the list runs long. As the president of the BJP, which is the largest political party in the country, I have always promoted women’s representation in politics. We have 12 women MLAs in the state legislative assembly and five women MPs in the Lok Sabha representing Maharashtra”.

Patil said his remarks against Sule were misunderstood. “I was in the midst of leading an agitation for OBC reservation in local bodies. I was agitated and upset as OBCs are deprived of reservation. It was at this moment when someone asked a question and I responded using a rural proverb,” he said.

“I had no intention of making any adverse remark against Supriya tai Sule or any women. I have always displayed the highest respect for every woman. Yet, I feel extremely humiliated and pained that I have to express regret for a remark which was misunderstood.”

Patil had lashed out against Sule after she questioned the BJP and Centre for facilitating OBC reservation to Madhya Pradesh and not Maharashtra.

Taking serious objection to Patil’s remark against Supriya Sule, women leaders across party lines had slammed the BJP president. The NCP leader’s husband Sadanand Sule also took to Twitter to condemn Patil.

In his tweet, he wrote, “I have always maintained they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can. I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, wife and a successful politician. One amongst many talented women in India. This is an insult to all women.”