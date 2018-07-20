Women’s groups write to Maharashtra CM, say victim compensation scheme against SC directions

A group of women’s organisations has written to the CM Fadnavis seeking implementation of the scheme as per Supreme Court directions. A group of women’s organisations has written to the CM Fadnavis seeking implementation of the scheme as per Supreme Court directions.

RAISING STRONG objections to the changes made to Manodhairya, the state government’s victim compensation scheme, a group of women’s organisations has written to the chief minister seeking implementation of the scheme as per Supreme Court directions.

On May 11, the Supreme Court had approved a victim compensation scheme formulated by a nine-member committee appointed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and directed state governments in the country to implement it.

The seven women’s organisations, which have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis, have said Manodhairya, is “contradictory” to the NALSA scheme and should be replaced. The Manodhairya scheme meant for victims of child sexual abuse, rape and acid attacks, underwent a series of revisions last year. Among the changes made to the scheme were provisions, including victims facing proceedings for recovery of the compensation granted if any relevant fact shared during the inquiry is found false or if the victims turn “deliberately hostile” before the court.

“The scheme seems to concentrate more on countering the so-called misuse, instead of actually helping the survivors or victims with rehabilitation. It was brought to the notice of the court that in the period between October 2013 to January 2017, more than 1,300 survivors could not be traced in order to provide them any relief. But, instead of finding ways to trace the victim, all attention was given to how to take care of the alleged misuse,” the missive sent to the CM states.

The organisations, which have written to the CM, include Akshara, Awaaz-e-Niswaan, Bebaak Collective, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Resource Centre on Violence Against Women and Sneha.

These organisations have further said when the Manodhairya scheme was finalised, most of the proposals made by them were never taken into consideration, despite their participation in consultations.

The scheme had been first launched in 2013, following a Public Interest Litigation before the Bombay High Court. In August 2017, the scheme was revised after directions from the High Court to increase the amount of compensation. Another PIL was filed before the High Court pointing to how the changes made to the scheme had made accessing compensation difficult. The scheme was revised again in December and is being implemented by the District Legal Services Authority.

The Indian Express had reported last month on these provisions, including victims being made to sign an undertaking promising to refund the compensation under Manodhairya – either part or full — if the trial court orders the convict to pay compensation to the victim, rejection of claims and full payment of compensation only after the victim’s deposition or within a year if the deposition takes longer.

Legal experts had pointed out that revisions to the scheme would lead to delays and hurdles in victims’ ability to receive the compensation sum.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App