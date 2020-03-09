2020 Western India Automobile Association Rally celebrates Women’s Day

Women’s rally, organised by Western India Automobile Association on Women’s Day, was flagged off from NCPA Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Women’s rally, organised by Western India Automobile Association on Women’s Day, was flagged off from NCPA Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The annual Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) all-women car rally organised on International Women’s Day saw over 100 cars and about 400 participants.

The 12th edition of the rally on Sunday was flagged off from NCPA, Nariman Point in Mumbai and concluded at Aamby Valley City. Like last year, the rally was headed by race car drivers, including Sneha Sharma and Diana Pundole.

Participants drive a Morgan three-wheeler. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Participants drive a Morgan three-wheeler. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The many winners of the TSD-format rally — least time penalties, best theme, best car decoration — will be announced soon. Each team picks a theme based on which the cars are decorated – all spreading awareness on a social cause. The main objective of the rally is to spread awareness on women’s rights & safety. The rally saw participation from the Navy, Maharashtra Police, and the Air Force. The oldest participant is 78 years old.

This first-ever international entry also turned out to be the highlight of the rally. Pat Braithwaite and Alan Braithwaite have driven over 5,000 km across India in a Morgan three-wheeler to raise funds for non-profit organisation Goonj. The couple from England also participated in the Trans India Challenge.

The rally began from NCPA, Nariman Point, and ended at Aamby Valley City in Lonavala. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The rally began from NCPA, Nariman Point, and ended at Aamby Valley City in Lonavala. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The WIAA is affiliated to the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA) and has been working extensively to promote road safety. Apart from its original aims and objectives, the association also undertakes efforts to promote tourism within the country.

WIAA is the largest automobile association in South Asia with chapters in major cities of Western India and through an array of activities. The association’s main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educating drivers to be more responsible on the road.

