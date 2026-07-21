Women run away for love, men over domestic issues: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed that most women leave their homes over their love affairs (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently stated in the state legislature that the primary reason most women leaving their homes was their romantic relationships. While most women do so for ‘love affairs’, for men, the major factor to leave home is said to be ‘family problems’.

Devendra Fadnavis said that 46.32 per cent of women left home for ‘love affairs’, 20 per cent for ‘family problems’ and two per cent over ‘mental stress’. In comparison, as many as 32 per cent men left their homes due to domestic issues, with 9.12 per cent for ‘love’.

The chief minister also provided a breakdown to show in very few ‘missing’ cases, the person was actually abducted, even in the cases where a minor was reported missing.