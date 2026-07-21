Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently stated in the state legislature that the primary reason most women leaving their homes was their romantic relationships. While most women do so for ‘love affairs’, for men, the major factor to leave home is said to be ‘family problems’.
Devendra Fadnavis said that 46.32 per cent of women left home for ‘love affairs’, 20 per cent for ‘family problems’ and two per cent over ‘mental stress’. In comparison, as many as 32 per cent men left their homes due to domestic issues, with 9.12 per cent for ‘love’.
The chief minister also provided a breakdown to show in very few ‘missing’ cases, the person was actually abducted, even in the cases where a minor was reported missing.
“When it came to women, only 5.25 per cent of the total missing women were abducted while 4.47 per cent of kidnapping cases were related to abduction. In the rest of these cases, the victims voluntarily fled from home due to the reasons mentioned above,” Fadnavis said, presenting data from 2021-2026.
In the past, parties such as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have raised the issue of rising cases of missing children in the state.
Between 2021–2026, 2,34,811 women went missing while 2,17,758 men went missing with 93 per cent of them returning home, Devendra Fadnavis said.
Speaking about the conviction rate in the state, Fadnavis said that as of May 2026, the conviction rate in the state stood at 52.6 per cent, up from 44.2 per cent last year and 9.4 per cent in 2011–12.
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“The conviction rate was low due to earlier laws but with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BMC) coming in, we aim to reach a conviction rate of 70 per cent,” the CM said.
Providing details about the compliance of Maharashtra with BNS mandated changes, the CM said that in 90 percent of cases, e-sakshya, where a witness testimony is to be recorded on camera to prevent them from going hostile during trial, has been followed.
In 91.9 per cent, forensic vans visit the scene of crime in serious offences as mandated by BNS.
Devendra fFadnavis further said that chargesheets have been filed in the mandated 60 or 90 days in 50 per cent of the cases and in rape cases, in 90 per cent cases chargesheet are filed within 60 days.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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