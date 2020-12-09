Mumbai: 7 years on, man sentenced to life in jail for woman’s murder

While throwing the torso at a lake in Chembur, Prabhakar was seen by a group. Their description, along with other evidence, had led the police to him. (Representational)

Seven years after a 36-year-old woman’s dismembered body was found in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, a sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for her murder.

Prabhakar Shetty was convicted on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The prosecution submitted that Shetty had murdered Kanta Shetty, a widow he was in a relationship with, as she was insisting on getting married. Prabhakar had claimed innocence by stating that his house, where the incident took place, was a small space where it was impossible to dismember a body without anyone noticing.

While throwing the torso at a lake in Chembur, Prabhakar was seen by a group. Their description, along with other evidence, had led the police to him.

