Women found dead in Kalyan were beaten to death, say cops

Two elderly women were found dead inside their Kalyan bungalow late Saturday night. The two were allegedly beaten to death with a rod, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Kamlabai Duthkar (72) and her sister-in-law Leelabai Duthkar (60). The two women lived by themselves at Duthkar Nivas, a bungalow in Khadegolivali in Kalyan East.

According to investigators , the bodies of the women, with deep injuries on their heads, were found around 10 pm Saturday by a relative.

“The relative, who lives down the street, came to the bungalow around 9 pm but found the main door latched. He came again an hour later to find the house still latched. He then broke open the door and found the Duthkars lying in a pool of blood in the living room,” said an investigator.

Police said the women’s valuables were found scattered around the house, but no item is believed to have been stolen.

“It appears that the accused made a mess to hinder our investigation. Nothing was even broken, but the furniture seems to have been moved around. The accused could have been searching for something, but our probe is still underway for that to be ascertained. The motive is still unclear,” said K N Ghete, senior police inspector, Kolshewadi police.

Preliminary inquiry reveals that Kamlabai was suffering from cancer and was expected to be in Mumbai with Leelabai on Saturday for her treatment.

“Kamlabai was suffering from first-stage cancer and was being treated in south Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. They were expected to travel for a medical check-up but apparently, their plan changed. The duo owned a lot of land and had been living in the same bungalow for a long time,” an investigator said.

The police have rounded up the tenants of Duthkars’ house.

“There are about 12 rooms given on rent. Except for one tenant who appears to be absconding, all others are accounted for,” said a senior police officer.

An investigator said four of the tenants had been detained by the Thane police for further inquiries.

