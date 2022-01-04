Women’s doctored photos online: Mumbai police arrest 21-year-old engineering student

Mumbai police on Tuesday recorded the arrest of a 21-year-old engineering student who was earlier detained from Bengaluru for allegedly using his Twitter handle to “share derogatory content” from the app which hosted doctored photographs and objectionable comments targeting Muslim women.

The man will be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday where the police will seek his custody. Meanwhile, a woman from Uttarakhand has been detained in connection with the case.

#WATCH ‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Vishal Kumar produced before Mumbai’s Bandra Court pic.twitter.com/YhyAZjkLng — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The arrested student was traced through the IP address of the Twitter accounts that were used to upload the pictures, said the police, who will be questioning him to find out if he is involved in developing the app or is part of a larger gang, among other things.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the women targetted by the app, the Mumbai police crime branch’s cyber police station (west) lodged an FIR on January 1 (Saturday) against unknown persons who had developed the app and some Twitter handles that had disseminated its content, under various section of the IPC and the IT Act.

The app was hosted on the US-based GitHub on December 31 (Friday). Doctored photos of at least 100 Muslim women, along with lewd remarks and comments, were posted online.

The Twitter handles were deactivated and the application was removed by the host on Saturday, a day after it was created.

Based on the complaint of a journalist who had first raised the issue, the Delhi Police also registered an FIR in the matter.