Mumbai: WCD notice to adoption home where 2 infants died

DAYS AFTER two infants from Bal Anand Trust died and four others were hospitalised, the state women and child development (WCD) department issued a showcause notice to the Chembur-based adoption home earlier this week.

Advertising

Besides the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), officials at Bal Anand World children Welfare Trust in Chembur is also probing into the deaths to understand what led to acute gastroenteritis, vomiting and dehydration in infants between December 23 and December 26.

Bal Anand is an adoption agency attached with State Adoption Resource Centre but is funded by a private organisation. It has been involved in adoption work since 1984, and currently has 52 children under the age of 18. Thirteen among them are children with disabilities.

On the night of December 23, a boy suffered loose motions and was administered medication. He was admitted to hospital on December 24 when his condition did not improve. On December 25, other children started vomiting, having loose motions and dehydration. “Our consultant doctor advised to admit the children as a precaution,” said Madhavi Mhatre, director of Bal Anand.

Advertising

Six children were rushed to Zen hospital. While five-month-old Khushi died immediately after admission on December 26, Jaydeep, aged nine months, died in Kohinoor hospital the next day after being referred there from Zen for intensive care. Four others — all aged less than 18 months — were subsequently discharged from Zen hospital and are now recuperating in Bal Anand. All the six children were medically fit before December 23.

The Food and Drug Administration collected samples of milk, water, dal and rice cooked in the institute to check if food poisoning, or water or milk contamination had led to diarrhoea in the infants.

Khushi was admitted to the centre when she was two months old. An official said that she had fallen ill once before and was weak. She was on only milk feed — sourced from Aarey Milk Colony — when she suffered vomiting and loose motions. Her histopathology report is awaited.

Jaydeep had consumed dal rice along with milk. His postmortem report showed consolidation of lungs with pleural effusion indicating collection of liquid between lungs and chest wall. Among the other four, three required intensive care support.

“Even we are baffled at what could have gone wrong. If milk was responsible for diarrhoea, then all children should have fallen ill. Most children who were hospitalised also had dal rice. We suspect a change in the weather could have led to illness,” Mhatre said.

CWC Chairman Shankar Jadhav said: “Until we get to know the final cause of death, we cannot comment. Inquiry is under way, and action will only be taken if we find negligence on part of the authorities,” he added.

Pravin Ghuge, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Right, said the commission is also monitoring the case.

Advertising

In addition, a report on the deaths has been submitted to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.