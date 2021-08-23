scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Woman’s body recovered from drain in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

The police have so far not been able to identify the woman.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 23, 2021 12:40:20 pm
An officer said that based on the post mortem report a murder case has been registered.

The body of a woman with her neck and legs tied with a dupatta was found in a plastic bag inside a drain at Mankhurd late Saturday night.

The police have so far not been able to identify the woman. An officer said that the woman appears to be between 25-30 years old.

The Mankhurd police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified persons.

“We are scanning CCTV footage in the area and also talking to locals to find out if they know her. Investigations are on in the matter,” the officer added.

