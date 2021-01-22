Woman withdraws rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde

The woman, who had accused Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, withdrew her complaint on the ground that “the complaint was being used for political conspiracy by the opposition”.

Since no FIR had been registered in the complaint, which was at an inquiry state, the investigation in the matter ends with the statement that will be recorded on an affidavit.

An IPS officer said, “The woman has given us a written statement, saying that she wanted to withdraw the complaint as it was being used for political reasons.”

Later in the day, the complainant put up her statement on a social media platform. The statement read, “I want to clarify that relations between Mr Munde and my sister had soured and once the court case started, I was under mental stress. However, after I saw the opposition target him, I felt I was being used for a political conspiracy and some people were shooting from my shoulders and this is wrong.”

The statement added, “ For the record I want to clarify that I take back my complaint against Munde. I want to clarify I do not have any inappropriate photographs of videos.”

In her complaint earlier, the complainant, the sister of a woman whom Munde was in a consensual relationship with, had alleged that the minister maintained physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and helping to launch her as a singer in Bollywood. The woman had approached Oshiwara police on January 11 and had submitted a written complaint.

The complaint had been given to the Oshiwara police where Jyotsna Rasam, an ACP, recorded her statement. Munde denied the rape charges but NCP chief Sharad Pawar said it was a grave allegation and they would wait for the inquiry report. Mumbai police had been asked to complete the investigation within a week.

Soon after her complaint, two other BJP leaders – Krishna Hegde and MNS worker Manish Dhuri – approached the police, saying the complainant had been stalking them and even tried to honey-trap them. They too submitted written complaints to the Mumbai police. An officer said they would record the duo’s statements in connection with the case.

Pawar, talking to reporters in Kolhapur, said: “In the beginning, I had made a statement that the case appears to be serious, but following more revelations, the party came to the conclusion that we need to get to the bottom of this and prima facie, it appears that our decision was right.”