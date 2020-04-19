Woman with no medical history, symptoms quarantined by BMC

BMC officials said an alert is generated by the Aarogya Setu app, registered with the Centre. Stating that she had downloaded the app, the woman said she did not upload anything about her medical history. (Representational Image) BMC officials said an alert is generated by the Aarogya Setu app, registered with the Centre. Stating that she had downloaded the app, the woman said she did not upload anything about her medical history. (Representational Image)

Two days after a woman and her husband, with no COVID-19 symptoms, were moved to a quarantine facility from their home in Mumbai’s Kalina, after officials said they had received a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a BMC official on Saturday said that they received a complaint from the state government about a “high-risk contact” of a patient. “Since the complaint to the state government had came from the PMO, we immediately reached the person’s house and requested her to come with us for quarantine,” the civic official said.

BMC officials said an alert is generated by the Aarogya Setu app, registered with the Centre. Stating that she had downloaded the app, the woman said she did not upload anything about her medical history.

The couple have been put up at a hotel in Santacruz.

