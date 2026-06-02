Woman who cared for actor Raveena Tandon’s mother stole her jewellery, threatened family with fake drugs case

The Juhu police arrested a 47-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs. 25 lakh from the residence of Bollywood actress Ravina Tandon’s brother Rajiv Tandon in Juhu. The suspect lives in Khar and was allegedly considered like family, entrusted with caring for actress Raveena Tandon’s elderly mother and often visited at the home. She allegedly broke open a safe containing ornaments and stole Tandon’s mother’s gold ornaments and two expensive watches belonging to Rajiv Tandon. The FIR was registered based on the complaint given by Rajiv.

The arrested accused is identified as Rashi Chhabaria, who lives in Khar.

According to the police, the complainant, Rajiv Tandon, 59, is a film producer and lives in Tondon House, Nippon Society, in Juhu. Tandon alleged in his FIR that during renovation work at the family’s residence in August 2025, several valuable household items were shifted for safekeeping at his sister’s place. However, Veena Tandon’s (Ravina’s mother) gold and diamond jewellery was locked inside a safe kept in a wardrobe room attached to Rajeev Tandon’s bedroom on the second floor.