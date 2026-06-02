Woman who cared for actor Raveena Tandon’s mother stole her jewellery, threatened family with fake drugs case

The Juhu police arrested a 47-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs. 25 lakh from the residence of Bollywood actress Ravina Tandon’s brother Rajiv Tandon in Juhu. The suspect lives in Khar and was allegedly considered like family, entrusted with caring for actress Raveena Tandon’s elderly mother and often visited at the home. She allegedly broke open a safe containing ornaments and stole Tandon’s mother’s gold ornaments and two expensive watches belonging to Rajiv Tandon. The FIR was registered based on the complaint given by Rajiv.
The arrested accused is identified as Rashi Chhabaria, who lives in Khar.
According to the police, the complainant, Rajiv Tandon, 59, is a film producer and lives in Tondon House, Nippon Society, in Juhu. Tandon alleged in his FIR that during renovation work at the family’s residence in August 2025, several valuable household items were shifted for safekeeping at his sister’s place. However, Veena Tandon’s (Ravina’s mother) gold and diamond jewellery was locked inside a safe kept in a wardrobe room attached to Rajeev Tandon’s bedroom on the second floor.
On October 2, 2025, when the family checked their jewellery for the Dussehra festival (Vijayadasmi), they allegedly discovered that the safe had been broken and found several gold and diamond ornaments, along with two expensive wristwatches, missing, as mentioned in the FIR.
Rajiv Tandon alleged that Rashi Chhabria had been visiting the Tandon family’s Juhu residence since 2020 through mutual acquaintances. Following the death of her husband and parents, Chhabria allegedly developed close ties with the family, and the Tandon family allowed her access to the house, where she occasionally cooked meals and helped care for Rajiv’s 86-year-old mother, Veena Tandon. Only family members and Rashi were allowed to visit on the second floor. So suspecting her, Rajiv Tandon confronted her, but she initially denied any knowledge of the missing valuables. However, when the family decided to approach police, Chhabria allegedly admitted to breaking open the safe and taking the jewellery and watches, said a police officer of the Juhu Police Station. Chhabria allegedly returned two watches, but the jewellery was allegedly not handed back, saying that she had given it to one, Jagdish, and assuring that the jewellery would be returned, as mentioned in the FIR.
However, despite repeated follow-ups, the valuables were allegedly never returned by her. The complainant further alleged in the FIR that Chhabria, through one of her associates who is purportedly a police informer, threatened to implicate him in a false narcotics case if he pressured her to return the jewellery, said a police officer.
The stolen ornaments reportedly include gold bangles, bracelets, necklaces, lockets, rings, earrings, a diamond-studded mangalsutra and other diamond jewellery, totalling worth Rs. 25 lakh. The complainant alleged that the jewellery held significant sentimental value, as it had been gifted to his mother by his late father during and after their marriage, said another officer.
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When the family was sure that Chhabria would not return the jewellery, Rajiv approached the Juhu police and registered a case against her on May 19. The Juhu police arrested her on May 21, and she was produced in court and was in police custody till May 29, said the officer. ‘The investigation is going on to trace the valuables,’ added the officer.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More