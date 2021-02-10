Woman who came back after being jailed in Pak for 18 years passes away

Police inspector Sambhaji Pawar of City Chowk police station said, "She suffered a heart attack and died at 1.30 am on Tuesday. Her final rites have been conducted."

Hasina Begum (65), who had recently returned to her native place in Aurangabad after spending 18 years in jail in Pakistan, passed away early Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest in her sleep.

Police inspector Sambhaji Pawar of City Chowk police station said, “She suffered a heart attack and died at 1.30 am on Tuesday. Her final rites have been conducted.”

Begum had gone to Lahore to meet her husband’s relative. Instead she was jailed after losing her passport and belongings. She also lost her relatives’ address in Lahore. She was jailed after which she had filed an application in a Pakistan court, which had sought details about her from India. Aurangabad police then sent details of her residence and family among others.

“In January, the Amritsar collector wrote to our collector that the woman had returned after which our police went there and had got her back on January 26,” said police commissioner Nikhil Gupta.