Woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape held for ‘staging’ attack on herself

A woman, who had accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion, was arrested on Monday for allegedly staging an attack on herself last month.

On March 25, the woman lodged a complaint with the police claiming that two bike-borne men attacked her with a sharp object while she was out for a morning walk. The woman, in her statement, said, the accused also threatened to throw acid on her face and threw a chit towards her that read “take the case back”. The woman then approached the police following which an FIR was registered.

Police then arrested four persons in the case, one of whom, the police said, was related to the woman’s lawyer. They arrested lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan on June 3 in connection with what they claimed was a “staged” attack.

Earlier, actor Karan Oberoi was arrested by Oshiwara Police after the women accused him of rape and blackmail. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last Friday.

While granting relief to Oberoi, the judge had noted that the victim, on May 25, “orchestrated” a fake attack on herself and tried to make it look like she was targeted because of her complaint against the actor.

The judge had also reprimanded police for the way the investigation in the case was being conducted. “Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police are yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation,” Justice Revati Mohite Dere had said.