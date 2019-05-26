Woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape ‘attacked’ by two men on a bike

THE 34-YEAR-OLD woman who accused television actor Karan Oberoi of raping her and extorting money from her was attacked by two men on a motorcycle during her morning walk on Saturday.

Advertising

Police said the duo attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled. She sustained injuries on her hand following which she approached police and lodged an FIR.

Police said the woman, in her complaint, said the men attacked her and threatened to throw acid on her and fled when she called out for help, throwing a chit at her on which was a written note, threatening her to take the case back.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons. We are trying to identify the accused,” a Senior Inspector said.

Advertising

According to police, doctors had advised the woman to go for walks as she had been feeling stressed after she submitted her complaint against Oberoi.

In her statement, she said she started going for walks on Friday (May 24). On Saturday, around 5.40 am, she took an auto-rickshaw from her residence and went to another area for a walk. Soon, two men on a bike accosted her, the woman said in her complaint.

Police said the rider was wearing a helmet and the pillion rider was wearing a mask. The pillion rider hit her on her hand with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to throw acid on her face from a bottle he was carrying in his hand, the woman said in her complaint.

Police said when she started shouting for help, the duo threw a chit at her and fled when two women came running towards her.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said since the woman was so scared, she could not see the registration number of the bike. “We are going through CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. It is too early to comment on the link between the incident and the rape case,” an officer said.

On May 6, Oberoi was arrested for alleged rape and extortion. The woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the actor raped her on the pretext of marrying her and later started blackmailing her saying he will upload some videos clips in his possession if she did not give him money. Oberoi was remanded in jail custody and his bail application was rejected by a sessions court. He is currently behind bars.