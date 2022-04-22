Woman who accused Munde of rape held for demanding money from him

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a woman from Indore for allegedly threatening and demanding money from Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. The minister has told police that the woman is the sister of his former live-in partner.

The woman, last January, had filed a police complaint alleging that Munde had raped her. However, within a few days, she had withdrawn the complaint while claiming that she had filed it as she was under stress.

In his statement to the police, Munde has said that the woman has been threatening to go on social media and claim that he had pressurised her into withdrawing the rape complaint. In return for not doing so, she is demanding Rs 5 crore in cash and a shop worth Rs 5 crore, he told the police.

After the case was registered on Wednesday, Munde’s office issued a statement saying that while the woman had created a stir last January, accusing the minister of rape, she had withdrawn the complaint. “Munde has also given evidence to the police, which shows that the woman had been demanding money by using international numbers… through messages and WhatsApp as well,” said his spokesperson.

One of the messages that Munde has submitted to the police read, “Last year, when a paper was put up on social media, your ministerial post had come in danger. Now if my demand is not met, I will defame you again. If you want to save the ministerial post, what’s the big deal in giving 10 crores?”

Munde has told police that the woman has been harassing him since last January. He also claimed to have fallen in her trap and giving her money and an expensive phone. But as her demands increased, he approached the police, which lodged an extortion case. Later, the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch Unit 2.

“As the woman is from Indore, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, with the help of the local police, laid a trap and arrested her,” said an officer. The woman was produced in court, which remanded in police custody till Saturday.

On January 11, last year, the woman had sent a written complaint to the Mumbai Police commissioner, stating that Munde had repeatedly raped her in 2006. She also took to social media to claim that she had earlier approached the local police station but was turned away.

The woman, in her written complaint, had claimed that Munde is her brother-in-law and had married her sister in 1998. She claimed that Munde first raped her in 2006 when she was alone at her home and had repeated the act multiple times over the years. She also claimed that Munde gave assurances of marrying her as well and helping her get work as a singer in Bollywood.

Munde (45), a first-term MLA, is deemed to be one of the important leaders of the NCP, which he joined in 2012 after breaking ranks with the BJP and his uncle Gopinath Munde due to the latter’s preference for his daughter Pankaja Munde to be his heir apparent. Munde, who is married and has a young daughter, had last year released a statement stating that the woman’s accusations were part of a conspiracy to blackmail him. He had, however, acknowledged that he was in a relationship with the woman’s sister and has two children with her. Last September, the woman’s sister, who was in a live-in relationship with Munde, had to spend 16 days in prison after she held a press conference in Parli where she claimed that she would speak against Munde’s alleged misdeeds. She was, however, arrested after she got into a verbal tiff with Munde supporters and was arrested for allegedly hurling castiest abuses.

Munde, who since has maintained a low political profile, was recently admitted to hospital after suffering a health scare.