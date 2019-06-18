Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape arrested for ‘staging attack’

The woman who had accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion was arrested on Monday for allegedly orchestrating an attack on herself in Lokhandwala last month.

The woman had alleged in her complaint to police that two men on a motorbike had assaulted her on May 25 while she was out for her daily walk. The men, she alleged, had slashed her with a knife and threatened to throw acid on her unless she withdrew the FIR she had filed against Oberoi, in which she had accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage and extorting money from her.

Police had initially arrested two men for allegedly assaulting the woman. Investigators then found that the two were related to Ali Kashif Khan, the woman’s lawyer, and that they were allegedly paid to stage the attack. Police said a detailed probe revealed that the woman and her lawyer had decided to stage the attack to defame Oberoi. “We found evidence that there had been meetings between the complainant and her lawyer, in which they hatched a plan to fake an attack,” said Senior Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar. He added that one more person is wanted in connection with the case.

The woman will be produced in court on Tuesday.