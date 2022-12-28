scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Woman who accused Jitendra Awhad of molestation booked for ‘forcing minor into prostitution’

As per the minor's complaint, she was pushed into prostitution on the promise that it would help ease the financial constraints she was facing.

THE MUMBRA Police recently booked a woman affiliated with a political party and three of her associates for allegedly forcing a minor girl into prostitution. Incidentally, the woman had last month accused NCP leader Jitendra Awhad of molestation, following which he was booked. Police have not arrested any of the four accused in the current case yet.

Senior Inspector of Mumbra Police station, Ashok Kadlag, said, “The four have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act since the victim is a minor… so far, no arrests have been made in the case.” According to police, the 45-year-old woman runs an NGO and during lockdown in 2020, helped out people by providing foodgrains, which is how the victim became acquainted with the woman.

As per the minor’s complaint, she was pushed into prostitution on the promise that it would help ease the financial constraints she was facing. However, she was paid much less than what she was promised and was allegedly threatened that some of her videos will be made public. She then approached the local police, following which an FIR was registered earlier this week.

More from Mumbai

In November, the woman had filed a molestation case against Awhad. Later, NCP workers had staged a fast at Ambedkar Chowk outside Mumbra police station to demand her arrest.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 04:28 IST
