43-year-old woman uploads CV on job portal, loses Rs 11 lakh to cyberscam

A 43-year-old city based woman looking for a job who had uploaded her biodata online ended up losing over Rs 11 lakh. Police suspect cyber fraudsters picked up her details from the job portals, pretended to offer her a job and made her pay Rs 11. 28 lakhs under various pretenses. An FIR has been registered in the matter.
An officer said that the woman Savita B, a Mulund resident , had been looking for a job for the past few months. She had registered her biodata on the websites like Shine and Naukri.com.
On December 3, she received a call from an unknown mobile number. The person who identified himself as Abhinav Mishra from a job portal—Indeed said that he had received her biodata from Naukri.com.
“He told me that there was a vacancy for the post of Manager in Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo”, the complainant mentioned in her statement to the police. The complainant said she was interested in working for Bank of America. Mishra initially told her that she would have to pay a registration fee of Rs 5,850 and sent her a UPI ID.
Two days later he called her again and said that the “head of Bank of America”, Anupam Chakraborty, will be conducting her ‘interview’. Accordingly, Mishra called him at 3 pm and connected her to Anupam Chakraborty for the interview and her ‘ interview’ was conducted.
She later received an email from a job portal saying that she had been selected to work as a Senior Manager in Bank of America, Bandra (East). They sent her a fake letter from Bank of America, stating that they needed her personal documents.
In order to “verify the said documents”, they asked her to send Rs 29,950 to the UPID they sent. Later Mishra called her several times and asked her to transfer more money to a UP ID for various reasons. He told her that the said amount would be returned to me after she went to the Bank of America.
Over a period of a month, she ended up transferring Rs 11.28 lakh. It was when Mishra stopped answering her calls from January 22 that she suspected something amiss and realized she had been duped.
She then approached the East Region Cyber Police station where an FIR was registered on Thursday.
