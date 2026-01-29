43-year-old woman uploads CV on job portal, loses Rs 11 lakh to cyberscam

A 43-year-old city based woman looking for a job who had uploaded her biodata online ended up losing over Rs 11 lakh. Police suspect cyber fraudsters picked up her details from the job portals, pretended to offer her a job and made her pay Rs 11. 28 lakhs under various pretenses. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

An officer said that the woman Savita B, a Mulund resident , had been looking for a job for the past few months. She had registered her biodata on the websites like Shine and Naukri.com.

On December 3, she received a call from an unknown mobile number. The person who identified himself as Abhinav Mishra from a job portal—Indeed said that he had received her biodata from Naukri.com.