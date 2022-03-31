Woman tries to order sweets online, loses Rs 93,000 to cyberfraud

A 49-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 93,000 as she tried to order sweets online. An FIR was registered at the Marine Drive police station on March 30.

According to the FIR, the woman is employed with the Life Insurance Corporation of India office at Churchgate. On March 29, she and her colleagues decided to order sweets from Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala at the Opera House.

“I searched for their number on Google and got one mobile number. On calling the number one person impersonated as an employee from the shop. I placed an order for Rs 2,664 but he told me that they do not accept cash on delivery and asked me to make an online payment,” the woman told the police.

The woman told the police that the accused sent her a QR code and after scanning the code Rs 2,664 was deducted from her account. After making the payment, the accused allegedly asked her to pay Rs 40,000 as registration fees which she told was soon to be refunded to her bank account. The fraudster allegedly made the woman pay more in the same manner.

The woman told the police that she ended up paying Rs 93,000 after which the accused asked her bank details like debit card number and CVV number to refund the money. The woman said she declined to further engage with him.

“When I reached the sweet shop, they told me that the numbers on Google were fake. I realised that I was cheated and immediately contacted my bank and asked them to block the transactions,” the woman told the police.