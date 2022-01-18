Woman, toddler daughter killed as truck rams bike

A 25-year-old woman and her 16-month-old daughter were killed after a speeding heavy vehicle rammed their two-wheeler on a flyover on the western express highway in Malad (east) late on Saturday. The woman was riding pillion with her husband when the accident took place. The driver of the heavy vehicle has been arrested.

The accident took place around 11 pm on the Oberoi mall flyover on the western express highway in Malad (east). Abdul Shaikh, 26, a madrassa teacher and a resident of Valmiki Nagar in Vile Parle (east) was riding a bike with his wife Nilofer, 25, and daughter Zainab, 16 months, riding pillion.

A speeding mixer truck rammed their bike and all three fell on the road. Shaikh’s leg got stuck in the bike while his wife and daughter fell on the road and the heavy vehicle mowed them.

Both suffered grievous head injuries. Shaikh’s nephew and his mother were on a scooter behind them and rushed them to hospital in a private vehicle but they were declared dead at the hospital.

The Shaikh family had gone to Kandivali for a family dinner arranged by Shaikh’s sister for his nephew who had come from Hyderabad. The family were returning home when the accident occurred.

The truck driver was nabbed by other motorists and handed over to the police. He is identified as Sudarshan Saroj, 51. He was booked under Section 304A of the IPC and produced before a magistrate and granted bail. However, drunk driving is not suspected, the police said.

Taken for an outing by son, woman dies in bike accident A 47-year-old woman riding pillion with her 23-year-old son on a bike was killed after a speeding heavy vehicle rammed their two-wheeler on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Powai on Saturday. Uday Shirsat, 23, a Bhandup resident, told Powai police that he and his sister decided to take their mother Unnati for an outing. The trio along with a friend left for Aarey colony on two bikes. The accident occurred while returning around 6 pm. The driver, Ullaudin Shaikh, 22, has been arrested for causing death due to negligence.